Natasha gives ₦2m to winners of Prince Reign’s Poetry Challenge

Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in February 25th general election, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has announced winners of ₦2m Prince Reign’s Poetry Challenge.

The contest, TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered, was organised to mark Natasha’s son, Prince Emmanuel-Reign’s 1st birthday anniversary held July 12.

Announcing the winners Monday, Natasha wrote;

“Congratulations to everyone who participated. Your efforts in constructing poems, jokes or simply making funny comments all added colors to our lives the past few days.

“Our winners should kindly contact Hamza Lamisi with their account details while I shall take time to tag everyone mentioned”.

The names…