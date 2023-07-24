Nigeria’s N617/litre petrol price cheapest in West Africa

Nigeria’s current pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called Petrol is the lowest among other West African countries, findings have revealed.

Nigeria in the last few months has witnessed drastic change in the oil and gas sector with the total deregulation of the downstream sector.

This had led to a sharp increase in petrol pump prices. The product moved from N190 to N537 and very recently N617 depending on location.

The development has continued to raise reactions from Nigerians and industry stakeholders while prices of household commodities, and transportation among others have continued to soar with the current realities.

But findings carried out by…