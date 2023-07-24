Ohanaeze places $500,000 bounty on Simon Ekpa

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has called on the people of the South East to prevent further disruptions and put an end to the activities of Simon Ekpa, a Finland-based Biafra agitator, who has been accused of causing violence, insecurity, and economic disruptions in the region.

In a statement signed by its Secretary General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, on Sunday, Ohanaeze urged every Igbo person to play an active role in preventing further violence and disruptions in the region.

“Simon Ekpa, hailing from Ebonyi State in Southeast Nigeria, has been implicated in orchestrating a series of disruptive activities, including the enforcement of a Sit-at-Home order that paralyzed the…