Police Academy commences application for 10th regular cadet degree programme

The Nigerian Police Force has announced the commencement of online registration for the 10th regular course cadet degree programme of the Police Academy.

The application, which is open to interested male and female candidates of Nigerian descent, will run for a period of six (6) weeks (from 24th July to 3rd September 2023).

In a press statement released today by the

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force stated that interested and qualified candidates are to register on polac.edu.ng.

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun in the statement assured that the selection process will adhere to the highest standards of…