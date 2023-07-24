Protest rocks Edo over subsidy removal

Edo State Civil Society Organisations (EDOCSO) and other civil rights groups in Edo on Monday, protested against what they described as “hardship” allegedly brought upon Nigerians following the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu.

The various groups took their rallies through the major streets in Benin metropolis, vis-a-vis, Mission Road, Akpakpava Road, Ring Road and others.

The EDOCSO brandished placards that read thus “In less than two months, Tinubu Government is choking Nigerians to death, Tinubu let us breathe,

“Kill corruption not Nigerians, cost of living in Nigeria is choking us, FG allow the poor to breath and Keep your palliatives, fix our…