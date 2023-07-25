103 recovered bodies, proof that massacre took place — Jandor

Lagos governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections, Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR), has expressed shock over the state government’s plan to conduct mass burial for 103 victims of the year 2020 #EndSARS protest, describing the development as vindication of panel report on Lekki Toll Gate massacre.

The PDP governorship candidate said this on Tuesday in a statement issued by Head, Media & Communications JANDOR4Governor Campaign Organisation, Mr Gbenga Ogunleye, noting that the mass burial being organised for the 103 corpses recorded from the wanton killing of citizens, mostly youths across the state, was an admittance on the…