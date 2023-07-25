37 suspected bandits arrested as two officers of Old Oyo National Park killed

Two officers of the Old Oyo National Park were stoned to death by suspected bandits on Tuesday morning.

The two officers, Park Peter Ayehmoba who is Deputy Conservator of the park and Julius Adeola, Chief Park Inspector were stoned to death while on a morning patrol around Abaata Abu in Kiaima Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Following the incident, officers and men of the park went all out to track down the bandits and apprehended 37 suspects, inclusive of five minors.

Parading the suspects, the Conservator of Old Oyo National Park, Mr Teslim Adeniyi called all other security agencies to join hands with them in securing the National Park.

He said the suspects will be…