Adamu, secretary meet Tinubu in Aso Villa

Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Iyiola Omisore recently ousted as the national chairman and the national secretary, respectively, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), respectively, have met with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Both men came together on Tuesday for the meeting, which took place behind closed doors in the president’s office.

They were seen exiting the office after the session at about 1.30 pm.

Both former leaders of the ruling party were said to have resigned about a week ago following a meeting of its National Working Committee (NWC).

However, they had remained mum over the incident with Adamu signaling that he would confer with the…