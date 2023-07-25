‘Biotechnology only solution to feed Nigeria’s growing population’

THE Director Agricultural Biotechnology Department at the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), Dr Rose Gidado has said that with the Nigeria’s growing population, biotechnology is the option to ensure that the country does not lack food.

Dr Gidado stated this while addressing journalists after a Biotechnology and Biosafety sensitisation workshop for senior editors held in Abuja.

She said biotechnology is meant to improve the life of the farmer through getting high yields from the crops they have planted.

“The challenges of climate change, insect infestation and drought require that we think out of the box as scientists to develop crops that will address these…