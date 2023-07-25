BREAKING: Emefiele arrives Court for arraignment, pleads not guilty

Suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele has been arraigned for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Emefiele arrived at the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos for his arraignment on two counts charges.

He was brought by officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) at 09:21 am.

Emefiele was arraigned before the vacation judge, Justice Nicholas Oweibo.

Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Joseph Daudu, led other lawyers in Emefiele’s defence.

The suspended apex bank chief, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him.

Details later…