BREAKING: Gunmen abduct former ECE provost, wife, driver in Ogun

Suspected kidnappers on Tuesday abducted the former Provost of Federal College of Education (FCE), Osiele, Abeokuta, Dr Ayodele Àjayi, his wife and driver.

It was gathered that the incident happened at about 7.17pm at Ikija village, Olodo area on the Abeokuta-Ibadan road in Odeda Local Government of Ogun state.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE further learnt that Mrs. Àjayi was later released by the kidnappers while they went away with the former provost and his driver.

A source informed that the activities of the hoodlums kept on increasing on a daily basis around the area, saying no fewer than five persons had been kidnapped in the last week.

The source explained that the gunmen came out…