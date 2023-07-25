BREAKING: Joint force bursts unknown gunmen’s hideout, kills many in Anambra community

A joint operation by Men of the Nigerian Army with Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) on Monday, led to the death of many unknown gunmen who attempted to ambush the security men.

The incident happened at Owoko community of Mmiata Anam, Anambra East Local Government.

This is coming barely 48 hours after an operation by the NHFSS led to the death of scores of unknown gunmen at Umuem Anam, same local government in Anambra State.

The NHFSS Operational Officer in charge of Anambra East, CSO Chinedu Ojukwu, said they had credible intelligence of the existence of a camp of the criminal elements and their gruesome activities in the area and therefore alerted the…