Court dismisses ex-Ogun NNPP chairman’s suit challenging expulsion from party

The Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital has dismissed a suit by the former Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Ogun State, Comrade Olaposi Oginni, challenging the authority of the national leadership of the party to have expelled him.

Recall that the national leadership of the party expelled the chairmen of the party in both Ogun and Delta states, with Oginni axed for what the NNPP described as anti-party activities.

The expulsion of the chairman was announced by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Dr Agbo Major in a statement made available to journalists in April, 2023.

He maintained that the Ogun State chairman and…