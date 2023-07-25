FEPPPAN seeks upward review of pension, inclusion in NHIS

The Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners Association of Nigeria (FEPPPAN) has appealed to the Federal Government to consider an upward review of their monthly pension as the government considers a review of the salaries of federal workers following the removal of subsidy on petroleum products.

The union also appealed to the Federal Government to include pensioners in the National Health Insurance Scheme.

The union made the appeals in a communiqué issued at the end of a one-day National Executive Council (NEC) meeting and jointly signed by its acting interim President-General, Babaji Magaji; General Secretary, Franklin Erinle and National Public Relations Officer,…