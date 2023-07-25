FG accelerating action on review of minimum wage,

The Federal Government has assured Nigerians, especially workers in the public service, that the committee set up to review the minimum wage and provide a buffer to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal will soon complete its work.

This assurance comes as the government also guarantees workers under its payroll that payment of July 2023 salaries will not be delayed, as it happened in May and June, which caused apprehension in the civil service.

Both the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and the Accountant General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, gave the assurance on Tuesday in Abuja while responding to questions from the media during a parley to commemorate…