Hanga floors APC’s Zaura at tribunal

The New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) lawmaker representing Kano central district, Senator Rufai

Sani Hanga has won the case instituted by Abdulkarim Abdussalam Zaura of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on the ground of being unable to establish noncompliance with the Electoral Act of 2022.

It be recalled that Alhaji Zaura filed the lawsuit to contest Hanga’s victory on the ground that Ibrahim Shekarau, a former senator from Kano Central and former governor of Kano, was the NNPP candidate for the election rather than Hanga.

But while delivering his ruling on Monday, Justice I.P. Chima, however, dismissed the lawsuit as being without merit.

Justice Chima stated that the NNPP…