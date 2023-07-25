I’ll not go, Uriel vows dramatic exit if evicted

Uriel Oputa, a well-known reality TV star in the Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ edition, has made a bold declaration that she will never leave the Biggie house if she gets evicted on Sunday.

During her diary session on Tuesday, Uriel revealed that she would create a scene and make history as the first housemate in the reality show to reject eviction.

When asked by Biggie about her thoughts on who might be leaving the house on Sunday, Uriel responded with a heartfelt prayer that it wouldn’t be her.

She emphatically stated that if she were to be evicted, Biggie would need 25 ninjas to carry her out, signifying her strong determination to stay in the house.

She humorously…