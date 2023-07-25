Makinde inaugurates 16 commissioners, SSG, HOS, AG,

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State will, on Wednesday, inaugurate all 16 newly appointed commissioners, Secretary to the State Government, Head of Service, Permanent Secretaries, and Accountant General of Oyo State.

The inauguration ceremony, to be held at the governor’s office in Ibadan, is expected to feature the governor assigning portfolios to the commissioners.

The event comes hours after the state House of Assembly, on Tuesday, confirmed the second batch of nine commissioner-nominees, including Mr Segun Olayiwola, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, Mr Olasunkanmi Olaleye, Mr Dotun Oyelade, Mr Williams Akinfunmilayo, Mr Ademola Ojo, and Mr Abdulmojeed Mogbonjubola.

At Tuesday’s…