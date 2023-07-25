Netizens praise Ahmed Musa’s N580/ltr fuel price slash at his petrol station

Some Nigerians have taken to social media to pour encomium on Super Eagles captain and Sivasspor of Turkey forward, Ahmed Musa, over his decision to lower fuel price from N617 to N580 at his filling station in Kano.

In his efforts to reduce the impact of petrol subsidy removal, the former Leicester City forward took to social media recently to announce the new price of fuel at his filling station located along Zaria Road U/Uku in Kano State.

In a post on his verified Twitter account, he wrote, “Fuel #580 @MYCA -7 Filling Station Kano.”

Social media users have, however, reacted to the development by eulogizing the player for his kind gesture.

A Twitter user, @Adollay wrote,…