Popular Skit Maker, Olalekan Adeyemi, known as Erekere and Pastor Pikin, has joined the group of celebrity Benz owners in Nigeria.

The Skit maker took to instagram to post pictures of hisself posing with the car to celebrate his new achievement.

“From PAW-PAW to driving BENZ,

Today is my birthday and this is a gift from me to me.

Big shout-out to God the giver of all talent, grateful to my parents for the consistent love prayers and support.