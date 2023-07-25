Support present administration of Gov Nasiru, Gov Pol urge journalists Gov

Special Adviser to Kebbi State Governor on Political Affairs and Power, Alhaji Kabiru Sani-Giant, has appealed to Journalists to support the present administration of Governor Nasiru Idris to bring the desired transformation of the State to reality.

Alhaji Giant made this plea during his meeting with members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Kebbi State chapter in his on Monday.

The Special Adviser said the call became imperative given the critical role of Journalists in the growth and development of any society.

He said the essence of the meeting was to further consolidate on the existing cordial relationship between the media and…