The debt servicing conundrum – Tribune Online

NOT even the most optimistic analyst of Nigeria’s dire finances can paper over the cracks. The country is in a financial mess and, in the absence of urgent and sincere remedial measures, is going downhill. This is not a cynical prognosis; the country currently expends over 99 percent of its revenue on debt servicing even as inflation takes a heavy toll on the hapless populace. Going by the budget performance report prepared by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) and the Budget Office, out of the N4.26 trillion total revenue available for financing the 2022 budget in the first three quarters of last year, a colossal sum of N4.23 trillion went into…