Africast 2023 to drive latest tech trends, innovations in broadcasting —NBC 

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has announced its readiness to host the 2023 edition of its biennial International Conference of African Broadcasters, Africast 2023.

The conference provides a platform for analysis and review of Africa’s broadcast perspective in relation to international best practices and standards.

The Director-General of NBC, Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, while making the announcement in Lagos recently, said this edition of the event will hold in Lagos, considering that it is the hub of broadcasting activities in Nigeria.

Ilelah said Lagos provides a robust atmosphere to discuss and pursue international best practices in the…