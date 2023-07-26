AFRICMIL vows to ensure passage of whistleblower protection bill

The African Centre for Media and Information Literacy (AFRICMIL), a non-governmental organisation, has vowed to ensure that the bill to ensure maximum protection for whistleblowers is passed into law as soon as possible.

The coordinator of AFRICMIL, Dr Chido Onumah, stated this on Wednesday in Sokoto during a one-day town hall meeting on whistleblowing and whistleblower protection in Sokoto.

The theme of the meeting according to the coordinator is; Strengthening the Whistleblower Policy Implementation through Whistleblower Protection.

Onumah, represented by Ugwu Cordelia Nkechi, a senior programme officer, monitoring and evaluation in the organization, said his team is ready…