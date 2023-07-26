APC North-West chairmen endorse Ganduje

The North West state Chairmen of All Progressives Congress (APC) from the seven States have endorsed former governor of Kano state, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to be the next National chairman of the party.

This was contained in a statement issued by the APC Northwest party chairmen and made available to newsmen in Kaduna after their meeting on Wednesday.

The statement, which was signed by Hon. Isa Sadiq Acida (Sokoto ), Air Cdre. Emmanuel Jekada, rtd( Kaduna), Hon. Abubakar Muhammad Kana (Kebbi ) Prince Abdullahi Abbas (Kano) Hon. Aminu Sani Gumel (Jigawa) Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani (Zamfara ), and Hon. Muhammad Sani Ali, (Katsina), endorsed the former governor of…