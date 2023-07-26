Benue group, Military bicker over alleged compromise

A group known as ‘Idoma National Youth Forum’ has called on federal government to replace the military personnel with mobile police at Umogidi, Entekpa council ward of Adoka district of Otukpo local government area of Benue State.

President of the group, Adakole Inalegwu Daniel, who made the appeal on Wednesday in Makurdi also called for the withdrawal of men of Operation Whirl Stroke deployed to the area alleging that they had compromised.

Daniel said that the call was necessary considering the recent attack on the community where about 54 people were killed within two days and continuous influx of herdsmen to the neighbouring communities.

Relieving the recent attacks…