BREAKING: NLC declares August 2 nationwide strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has given the Federal Government a seven-day ultimatum to reverse all perceived anti-poor policies or face an indefinite nationwide strike from August 2.

These policies include the recent hike in the pump price of petrol.

This is as NLC directed all its affiliates and state councils to immediately begin mobilisation of workers and other Nigerians, including civil society allies, for a long-lasting strike and mass protests should the government fail to meet its demands.

Details later

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We borrow guns for operation from woman selling paraga —Highway robbery suspects

Members of an armed…