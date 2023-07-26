eNaira: Advocacy gains momentum – Tribune Online

NIGERIA’s Payments System trajectory started with Payments System Vision 2020 (PSV 2020) in 2007 with the objective of making the Nigeria’s Payments System internationally recognised and nationally utilised. The transformation no doubt has been phenomenal. The phased implementation of the Vision, and other developments in the Nigeria’s financial landscape, including the pursuit of the Financial System Stability Vision 2020 (FSS 2020) has no doubt stimulated an exponential growth in commercial and financial activities. The rapid growth in the volume and value of financial transactions also became a huge source of revenue for the providers of payment services particularly…