Enugu market eruption: Govt appeals for calm, begins investigation

The Enugu State Government says it has commenced an investigation to unravel the circumstance surrounding the violent protest that enveloped Ogbete Main Market in the state capital on Wednesday which led to the death of an unspecified number of persons, while several others sustained various degrees of injuries.

The government in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government Professor Chidiebere Onyia, expressed grave concern over the incident and called on the people and residents of Enugu to remain calm and go about their lawful businesses.

The statement made available to newsmen assured that adequate security measures are in place to secure lives and property…