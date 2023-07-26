Gunmen kill community leader, six others in Bauchi village

Three days after Bauchi State Police Command announced it rescued 10 kidnap victims in Ningi LGA, gunmen on Wednesday attacked and killed seven people including a community leader in Gara Village of Kurmi ward in the area.

A member of the Vigilante group in the area who witnessed the incident, anonymously confirmed to this medium that the bandits invaded the area on one motorcycle, a Bajaj Boxer at about 9:00pm, Tuesday where they attacked and killed the innocent people.

He said that the gunmen suspected to be the Kidnappers terrorising the areas, came in three numbers on the motorcycle with heavy guns which the local security could not confront them with but had to take…