My determination to end insecurity in Niger unwavering – Gov Bago

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago has vowed that his administration’s resolve to end the festering security challenges in the state is unwavering.

The governor stated this when he received the new Assistant Inspector General AIG Zone 7 in Government House, Minna.

Governor Umaru Bago told the police chief that his administration was ready to partner with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to secure its vast arable land.

He said because of the vast expanse of land the state was blessed with, criminals have taken advantage of the ungoverned spaces to launch their nefarious activities.

The Governor said his government, necessitated by this development, will create a Ministry…