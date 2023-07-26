Public universities’ fees increase: A blessing

This is not the time for acquiring certificates. We all know the statistics and see the real-life after-effects of our university graduates on our streets with A4-size envelopes containing their CVs and in text messages with requests for “urgent 2k.

Reports emerged recently that public universities’ fees across Nigeria have increased by as much as 200 percent. Nigerian youths, particularly those who are forced to pay fees themselves or rely on the goodwill of others outside of their nuclear family, should look at this situation as a sign to double down on embracing entrepreneurship.

Entrepreneurship is about identifying problems and solving them for a price. Do that for…