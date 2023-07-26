Shettima woos foreign investors at UN Food Summit 

Vice President Kashim Shettima has urged foreign investors to take advantage of the opportunities in Nigeria as he declared that the country is now ready for business.

According to him, the combination of Nigeria’s young, energetic population and the agenda of the new administration, place the country far ahead of others in the region.

He made the declaration on Tuesday in Rome, Italy during his remarks at a side event of the ongoing UN Food Systems Summit, themed “Scaling up of multi-stakeholder collaboration and investments in the implementation of the food systems pathways in Nigeria.”

A statement issued on Wednesday by Olusola Abiola, Director Information, Office…