Shops sealed for observing sit-at-home to remain closed

The Enugu State Government has praised civil society organisations and residents who adhered to the government’s ban on Monday’s sit-at-home orders by peacefully demonstrating in the capital city yesterday.

The government also commended the participants for their peaceful conduct throughout the demonstrations.

In previous announcements to the people and residents of Enugu State, the government directed businesses and shop owners to open for normal operations on Monday and every workday. Failure to comply would result in the sealing of defaulting business premises and shops.

As stated, the government enforced this directive on Monday, July 24, 2023.

All businesses that were…