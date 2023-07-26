Speaker Abbas meets Tinubu over Resident Doctors’ strike

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen on Tuesday night, met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on strike embarked on by the National Association of Resident Doctors of Nigeria (NARD).

Speaker Abbas had on Monday met with the national leadership of NARD and pleaded with them to shelve their planned strike.

During the meeting with the NARD leadership on Monday, Speaker Abbas appealed to the resident doctors to give the House leadership two weeks period to find solutions to the issues raised.

He equally promised to meet President Tinubu within 24 hours on the matter, and constituted an ad hoc committee chaired by the Leader of the House Prof. Julius…