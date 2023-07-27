300 inmates undergo educational training in Nasarawa

Nasarawa State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), said 300 inmates were undergoing various levels of educational programs at the Nasarawa state command of NCS.

The Assistant Controller, Nasarawa state command of Nigerian Correctional Service, Nasarawa state command, Wukari Luka, disclosed this while speaking as a participant at the two days capacity building training, organized by Law Hub Advocacy Development Center (LHADC) funded by MacArthur Foundation on Thursday, in Lafia.

The theme of the two days program is”Assessment of the implementation of the Nasarawa state Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2018″.

Luka who explained that the inmates were in…