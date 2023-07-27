Fuel subsidy removal: UNILORIN gives palliative to students, staff

To cushion the harsh effects of the high cost of transportation as a result of fuel subsidy removal, the management of the University of Ilorin has deployed three luxurious buses to convey students and staff of the institution to and from the campus at peak periods free of charge.

A statement by the institution’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Kunle Akogun, said that the palliative measure, which is in addition to earlier ones, was announced by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, at the end of the 296th meeting of the institution’s Senate.

Professor Egbewole, who expressed management’s concern over the adverse effect of the exorbitant…