Law establishing institute for environmental practitioners gazette

An Act establishing an institute for environmental practitioners in Nigeria has been gazetted.

The Act which establishes an Institute of Environmental Practitioners of Nigeria (IEPN) originated as a private bill jointly proposed by the Waste Management Association of Nigeria (WAMASON) and the Nigerian Environmental Society (NES) during the eighth assembly.

“For many years we have been seeking how to bring a framework into waste management and environmental practice,” said Akpabio Esien, President of WAMASON.

The NES on its part stated that the law was needed to create an institute that would be the source of trained and skilled environmental practitioners, experts,…