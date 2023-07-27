Ministerial List: El- Rufai, Wike, Adelabu, others make Tinubu’s final nominations

Barely 48 hours to the deadline for submission of ministerial nominees to the Senate , President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has finally forwarded the list to the National Assembly.

The list of ministerial nominees, expected to face the rigour of screening on the floor of the Red Chamber will be read at plenary today by President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio. It was received by the leadership of the Senate last night.

Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele had on Tuesday dropped the hint that President Tinubu would make the list of nominees available on Wednesday.

Some of the names to be formally unveiled by President of the Senate include, two term Governors of Rivers and Kaduna…