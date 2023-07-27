My father will deliver — Seyi Tinubu assures Nigerians

Seyi, son of President Bola Tinubu, has expressed optimism that his father will deliver on the “Renewed Hope” mandate.

He assured Nigerians that the ‘hope’ they have been expecting is here.

The serial entrepreneur made this known in a video that has since gone viral.

“I want to thank you so much for everything you do. I want to say thank you for the faith you have in our president.

‘’And I guarantee you President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not fail Nigeria.

“The hope that we’ve been looking and hoping for is here. The president that we’ve all wanted is here; I guarantee you my brother,” Seyi stated.