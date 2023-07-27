No vessel, port facilities destroyed in Lagos Port fire outbreak — Operator

Sifax Group, the parent company of Ports and Cargo Handling Services (P&CHS), operators of Terminal C of the Tin-Can Island Port, has refuted claims that port facilities and a vessel was destroyed in the fire inferno that razed a shore crane at the port terminal recently.

The operator also stated that the fire was immediately put out within minutes after the equipment went up in flames.

In a statement signed by the spokesman of Sifax Group, Olumuyiwa Akande, the firm stated that operations have since resumed at the port terminal following the containment of the fire.

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to some misleading reports in the press after a fire…