Passenger caught stealing on-board Ibom Air flight; debarked, handed over to security

A passenger onboard an Ibom Air flight, Q1300 from Lagos to Abuja has been caught stealing another passenger’s laptop from his bag in the overhead cabin of the aircraft.

According to a statement from the airline, the passenger, Ogeneochuko David was subsequently apprehended, debarked and handed over to the security officials.

The airline management said the incident happened on July 26, 2023.

The owner of the laptop, who was said to have suspected the movement of the suspect within the aircraft, decided to check where his laptop was kept and discovered that the item was no longer there, raising the alarm by notifying the crew members accordingly.

A search was immediately…