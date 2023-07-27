PDP group seeks level playing ground

A group under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Youth Group of Jalingo, Yoro and Zing federal constituency, has appealed to Governor Agbu Kefas to allow a level playing field among aspirants contesting for the House of representative bye-election.

The group in a press statement issued on Wednesday and signed by its chairman, Hon. Cosmos Zorai and secretary Hon. Ado Adamu Lapu, appealed to Governor Kefas to maintain neutrality and allow internal democracy to work in the party.

“While we encourage the aspirants to consult widely and allow the delegates to make their choice as to who should fly the party’s ticket in the upcoming bye-election for Jalingo Yoro…