Pharmacists must prepare to store, administer vaccines in Nigeria —PCN registrar

REGISTRAR, Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN), Ibrahim Ahmed, has asked Nigerian pharmacists to seek and acquire necessary skills and certification, in preparation for Federal Government’s approval to store and administer vaccines.

Ahmed, while giving the charge at the oath taking and induction of 58 new pharmacists from the 2021/2022 Pharmacy graduates at the University of Ibadan, said already, in the United States, pharmacists are actually involved in vaccine storage and administration and they should be positioned to be able to do it once the government approves it.

Represented by the South West Director of PCN, Dr Yejide Oseni, Ahmed said pharmacists are also expected to…