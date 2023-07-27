…Still on contaminated aviation fuel

Safety of air transport in Nigeria is at present facing challenges because of the ongoing controversy over the sad news of contaminated aviation fuel otherwise known as Jet A1.

From all indications, the oil marketers, who in an attempt to get the commodity off their stock, decided to sell it at cheaper prices to Nigerian airlines, imported the adulterated fuel into the country.

This illegality on the part of the marketers is responsible for one of the reasons that caused the suspension of all the Boeing aircraft in the fleet of Max Air recently when a viral video posted on the social media revealed how water was being drained out of one the aircraft engines.

Since the…