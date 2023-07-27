Terrorism charge: Court rejects DSS suit to prolong Emefiele’s detention

An FCT High Court sitting in Maitama has struck out an application secretly filed by the Department of State Services to secure an order to detain the suspended former Governor of the Central Bank, Mr. Godwin Emefiele for a further 14 days based on what they referred to as fresh evidence they have uncovered.

The application which was marked FCT/HC/M/12105/2023 and heard by Justice Hamza Muazu was quietly filed on Thursday by the lawyers from the agency and came up before the vacation judge today.

The judge struck out the application for being an abuse of court process and for lack of jurisdiction.

When the judge questioned counsel to the DSS, Victor Ejelonu, on the court’s…