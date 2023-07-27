‘They call us lazy youths but won’t give us jobs,’ Nigerians berate Dangote’s plan to hire 11,000 Indians

Nigerians have berated Aliko Dangote for his plans to hire 11,000 Indians at his new refinery rather than provide those jobs to his fellow Nigerians.

According to BusinessDay NG, the reason Dangote refinery hired 11,000 skilled workers from India while disregarding young people from Nigeria and other African nations was because young people from Nigeria lacked the requisite skills to accomplish the task at hand.

Following its two-day summit in Abuja, the Network said in a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Ousman Sillah, that it had resolved that each African nation should build a national framework for skill certification to enable labour movement throughout the…