Tinubu begs for more time to address Labour grievances

President Bola Tinubu has appealed to the organised labour to give him more time to look into their grievances rather than embark on industrial action.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, disclosed this after leading members of his leadership to brief the president on the outcome of their engagement with the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), which has declared a nationwide strike action.

Abbas told correspondents after the villa meeting that President Tinubu pleaded that he is new in office and needs time to evaluate the issues that are being raised by workers over which he is yet to be briefed.

He said: “What he said is that he’s…