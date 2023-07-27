Viewers uncensored reactions to CeeC,

BBNaijaAllStars 2023 viewers have been buzzing with mixed emotions and opinions following the recent confrontation between Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as CeeC, and her fellow housemate, Asogwa Alexander, during the reality show.

Social media platforms have been flooded with reactions from fans and viewers who have expressed their diverse views on the heated exchange.

Some fans have been critical of CeeC’s behaviour during the altercation, stating that she could have handled the situation differently.

They believe that such confrontations could tarnish the image she has built for herself outside the house.

One viewer, Ju, expressed disappointment, suggesting that CeeC…