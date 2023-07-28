Ahmadiyya opens UK’s largest Muslim conference today

THE largest Muslim conference in the United Kingdom opens on today at the Hadeeqatul Mahdi (Oakland Farm), Hampshire.

The conference, hosted by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association, United Kingdom, will be attended by delegates from across the world and within local communities in the UK.

The Nigerian delegation comprising 20 participants, including journalists from broadcast organisations, is led by the Amir (Head), Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Nigeria, Alhaji AbdulAzeez Alatoye, according to a statement signed by the head of the organisation’s Nigeria’s media team, Dr Qasim Akinreti.

The event, which will open with the Juma’at service at the conference ground, will be…